  By Syeda Fazeelat
Arjun Bijlani's father-in-law breathes his last at age of 73 

Actor Arjun Bijlani’s father-in-law, Rakesh Chandra Swami, passed away at the age of 73.

On Monday, December 29, 2025, Rakesh was admitted to the ICU and was placed on ventilator support, but unfortunately, he couldn’t survive and breathed his last today.

The celebrity couple, Arjun and Neha was enjoying New Year vacations in Dubai, but they returned on Tuesday after getting the news of his health condition.

One of his family members stated, ‘He was fit and fine, set to have dinner when suddenly he suffered a stroke and was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was on a ventilator. The entire family is in shock, as Neha and Arjun had met the family before flying off. It was a sudden shock, and we are all still grappling with the situation.”

The Naagin actor, who tied the knot with Neha Swami in May 2013, shared a great bond with his father in law and was very close to him.

Earlier on father's day Neha expressed love for her dad with a special post for him, writing, "Happy Father’s Day to my daddy. I’ve always admired the way you loved, led, and protected our family. I always hoped Arjun would learn from you — your strength, your patience, and the way you make fatherhood look like a blessing.“

“A father’s love is the foundation of a family, and yours has shaped who I am and what I seek in the people I love.” Thank you for being the example every father should strive to be. Love u daddy," she added.

Rakesh Chandra Swami is survived by his son Nishank and daughter Neha.

