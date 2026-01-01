‘Dhurandhar’ whirlwind success faces blow as Ministry issues bombshell order

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has been hit by a major setback.
The Indian spy action thriller film released last month has been enjoying whirlwind success since day 1 of its release, breaking major box office records and becoming the country’s highest-grossing Hindi movie.
Amid the massive success, the movie has been hit with a major blow as Information Ministry has issued a bombshell order, asking the creators to make a huge change.
On Thursday, January 1, NDTV reported that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India has asked the makers to mute the word “Baloch” in the film.
According to an insider, "Theatres across the country received an e-mail from the distributors today, December 31, informing them they are replacing the DCP of the film."
They continued, "The reason for the change is that the makers have muted two words and changed a dialogue in the film, as per the directives received from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India.”
"The cinemas were requested to download the new content and play the revised version of the film from January 1, 2026,” the source added.
While one of the two words flagged for removal is “Baloch,” no details have been shared about the other word or the altered dialogue.
Dhurandhar was released on December 5, 2025, and has grossed over INR 1000 crore.