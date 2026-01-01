Mahira Khan opens up on ‘friendship’ with Fawad Khan in CNN interview

Pakistani superstar actress Mahira Khan has opened up on her bond and “friendship” with Fawad Khan in her latest interview.
The Raees actress recently appeared in an interview with the international outlet CNN, in which she shared different experiences of her life and talked about how “wholesome” her 2025 was.
The Humsafar starlet shared a clip of her interview as a new year treat for her fans and followers and to extend her gratitude for their kind messages and feedback.
In a post on her Instagram, Khan wrote, “Happy new year to all. It was super special to get messages from around the world that they caught me on @cnn on New Year’s Eve. Thank you, CNN; you made it extra special for me.”
Talking about her year, the actress confessed that she was not expecting two film releases in a year while calling it an “amazing” and a “wholesome” year.
During the interview Kristie Lu Stout asked about her working relationship with her Neelofar co-star; the 41-year-old replied, “It has been a blessing that we have been given so much love and respect and adoration together. People want to see us together, and we have been stingy with that, but now I think finally with Neelofar we were able to give back to our fans. It is almost a thank-you note to them.”
“I think what we have in common is that we are both very respectful of each other’s spaces and our crafts. I am a spontaneous actor; he has another kind of method, and we both understand each other’s beats very well. And I think that comes with a certain amount of, of course, experience but also friendship,” she added.
After sharing the screen in The Legends of Maula Jatt in 2022, Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan worked together in Neelofar, which was released in November 2025.