Esha Deol rings in New Year with emotional tribute to late Dharmendra

Esha Deol, the daughter of late Bollywood actor Dharmendra, welcomed the new year with a heartfelt tribute to her father.
For New Year's Eve, the Dhoom actress, who is in Dubai, UAE, put her blue festive hat on and posed with the Burj Khalifa and a sight of a clear moon peeking from the sky.
In the second snap, Esha could be seen pointing towards the sky as she smiled, with a handwritten text reading, "[heart] U Papa."
The 44-year-old captioned the first post of 2026, noting, "Stay blessed, happy, healthy & strong. Love you all."
Esha's brother, Bobby Deol, showed his support and love for his sister as he commented under the post with a bunch of red hearts.
The emotional social media post came after the Deol family hosted two separate prayer services for Dharmendra.
Bobby and Sunny, who are children of Dharmendra and his first wife, Prakash Kaur, hosted one prayer meet at a hotel in the city, while Hema Malini, who is the late actor's second wife whom he met on the set of their first film together, Tum Haseen Main Jawaan (1970), hosted another at her residence.
Later, Hema, along with her daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol, hosted another prayer meet in Delhi.
Moreover, Dharmendra's last film, Ikkis, has also hit theatres on January 1, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda.