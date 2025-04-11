Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco ready to hit road after joyful album collab?

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco built fans anticipation as they are looking ahead to hitting the road for a tour.
As per Life & Style, a source shared that the Only Murder In The Building star and her beau are planning to promote their hit album I Said I Love You First with announcing a tour.
A source said, “Selena is in an entirely new chapter in her life and this album celebrates that,” adding, “It’s full of joy and is her sexiest, most adult album yet.”
The insider also shed light on Gomez’s creative process, “The writing process always gets very deep, that’s how she comes up with her best stuff, and this album was no different, so it was emotional at times. Yes, she’s in a very happy place now, but as everyone knows she’s been through hell with her love life and she dug into her past hurts for some of the inspiration.”
Sharing the views of Blanco, the source mentioned, “Benny was all for it, he knows it’s part of the process and he wanted this album to really capture Selena and their whole love story and everything they’ve had to work through, their past baggage and all that.”
It is reported that the couple would promote their album by planning a tour together when the time comes.
The source noted, “It’s been such a joy to work together and the really great thing is that when it’s time to go on tour they can go together, it’s ideal.”
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco released their first collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, on March 21.