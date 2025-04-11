Entertainment

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco ready to hit road after joyful album collab?

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez are planning to promote their album 'I Said I Love You First' with a tour

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 11, 2025
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco ready to hit road after joyful album collab?
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco ready to hit road after joyful album collab?

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco built fans anticipation as they are looking ahead to hitting the road for a tour.

As per Life & Style, a source shared that the Only Murder In The Building star and her beau are planning to promote their hit album I Said I Love You First with announcing a tour.

A source said, “Selena is in an entirely new chapter in her life and this album celebrates that,” adding, “It’s full of joy and is her sexiest, most adult album yet.”

The insider also shed light on Gomez’s creative process, “The writing process always gets very deep, that’s how she comes up with her best stuff, and this album was no different, so it was emotional at times. Yes, she’s in a very happy place now, but as everyone knows she’s been through hell with her love life and she dug into her past hurts for some of the inspiration.”

Sharing the views of Blanco, the source mentioned, “Benny was all for it, he knows it’s part of the process and he wanted this album to really capture Selena and their whole love story and everything they’ve had to work through, their past baggage and all that.”

It is reported that the couple would promote their album by planning a tour together when the time comes.

The source noted, “It’s been such a joy to work together and the really great thing is that when it’s time to go on tour they can go together, it’s ideal.”

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco released their first collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, on March 21.

David Beckham, Victoria snub Brooklyn, Nicola on 3rd wedding anniversary

David Beckham, Victoria snub Brooklyn, Nicola on 3rd wedding anniversary
UK mother arrested for taking away kids' iPads

UK mother arrested for taking away kids' iPads
Lady Gaga reveals her true feelings for 'Brother' Bruno Mars

Lady Gaga reveals her true feelings for 'Brother' Bruno Mars
Princess Anne inaugurates multi-million facility for retired seafarers

Princess Anne inaugurates multi-million facility for retired seafarers
David Beckham, Victoria snub Brooklyn, Nicola on 3rd wedding anniversary
David Beckham, Victoria snub Brooklyn, Nicola on 3rd wedding anniversary
Lady Gaga reveals her true feelings for 'Brother' Bruno Mars
Lady Gaga reveals her true feelings for 'Brother' Bruno Mars
BLACKPINK Lisa ignites Coachella Stage with electrifying performance
BLACKPINK Lisa ignites Coachella Stage with electrifying performance
Pilita Corrales, known as Asia's Queen of Songs, passes away at 85
Pilita Corrales, known as Asia's Queen of Songs, passes away at 85
‘X-Men’ costars Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber reunite in Off-Broadway plays
‘X-Men’ costars Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber reunite in Off-Broadway plays
Bella Thorne makes shocking claims about 'Girl' co-star
Bella Thorne makes shocking claims about 'Girl' co-star
Canadian director Ted Kotcheff, known for ‘Weekend at Bernie's’ dies at 94
Canadian director Ted Kotcheff, known for ‘Weekend at Bernie's’ dies at 94
Gigi Hadid melts hearts with rare pics of her & Zayn Malik’s daughter Khai
Gigi Hadid melts hearts with rare pics of her & Zayn Malik’s daughter Khai
Kylie Jenner stuns in yellow latex dress on Coachella day one
Kylie Jenner stuns in yellow latex dress on Coachella day one
Taylor Swift fans blast ‘New Heights’ podcast over Travis Kelce 'cringey' move
Taylor Swift fans blast ‘New Heights’ podcast over Travis Kelce 'cringey' move
Celine Dion marks 35th anniversary of ‘Unison’ with special surprise
Celine Dion marks 35th anniversary of ‘Unison’ with special surprise
Justin Bieber makes first appearance after bombshell announcement
Justin Bieber makes first appearance after bombshell announcement