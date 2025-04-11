Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein reunite amid Ben Affleck, Angelina Jolie drama

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck legally declared single in February this year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 11, 2025
Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein reunite amid Ben Affleck, Angelina Jolie drama
Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein reunite amid Ben Affleck, Angelina Jolie drama  

Jennifer Lopez spent quality time with her co-star, Brett Goldstein, on the set of their movie, Office Romance, after her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, confessed his true feelings for Angelina Jolie.

The Unstoppable starlet reunited with the 44-year-old popular American actor and comedian while filming their new Netflix project.

Lopez and Goldstein were notably smiling and locking arms during their latest sighting on Tuesday, April 8, in New Jersey.

During the shoot of their film, the co-stars were wearing puffer coats and were photographed having an intense conversation in front of multiple cameras.

This appearance of the two came shortly after a report claimed that Lopez's former partner, with whom she finalized her divorce in March this year, revealed he had a secret crush on Brad Pitt's ex-wife.

According to a report by Mail Online, an insider revealed that Affleck has always been admired by Jolie's captivating beauty and strength, even when was married to Lopez.

However, after parting ways with his former wife in August 2024, the Gone Girl actor is now considering Jolie as a potential life partner, as both are currently living their single lives.  

"Ben said that he always thought that she was very hot and has admired how she has navigated her career he has called her smart," the tipster noted.

In an old interview, the Batman actor was asked to disclose the name of the celebrity he ever had a crush on, to which Affleck openly admitted his secret feelings for Jolie.

As of now, Ben Affleck and Angelina Jolie, who settled her year-long legal battle with her former husband, Brad Pitt, in December 2024, have not commented on these ongoing romance reports. 

David Beckham, Victoria snub Brooklyn, Nicola on 3rd wedding anniversary

David Beckham, Victoria snub Brooklyn, Nicola on 3rd wedding anniversary
UK mother arrested for taking away kids' iPads

UK mother arrested for taking away kids' iPads
Lady Gaga reveals her true feelings for 'Brother' Bruno Mars

Lady Gaga reveals her true feelings for 'Brother' Bruno Mars
Princess Anne inaugurates multi-million facility for retired seafarers

Princess Anne inaugurates multi-million facility for retired seafarers
David Beckham, Victoria snub Brooklyn, Nicola on 3rd wedding anniversary
David Beckham, Victoria snub Brooklyn, Nicola on 3rd wedding anniversary
Lady Gaga reveals her true feelings for 'Brother' Bruno Mars
Lady Gaga reveals her true feelings for 'Brother' Bruno Mars
BLACKPINK Lisa ignites Coachella Stage with electrifying performance
BLACKPINK Lisa ignites Coachella Stage with electrifying performance
Pilita Corrales, known as Asia's Queen of Songs, passes away at 85
Pilita Corrales, known as Asia's Queen of Songs, passes away at 85
‘X-Men’ costars Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber reunite in Off-Broadway plays
‘X-Men’ costars Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber reunite in Off-Broadway plays
Bella Thorne makes shocking claims about 'Girl' co-star
Bella Thorne makes shocking claims about 'Girl' co-star
Canadian director Ted Kotcheff, known for ‘Weekend at Bernie's’ dies at 94
Canadian director Ted Kotcheff, known for ‘Weekend at Bernie's’ dies at 94
Gigi Hadid melts hearts with rare pics of her & Zayn Malik’s daughter Khai
Gigi Hadid melts hearts with rare pics of her & Zayn Malik’s daughter Khai
Kylie Jenner stuns in yellow latex dress on Coachella day one
Kylie Jenner stuns in yellow latex dress on Coachella day one
Taylor Swift fans blast ‘New Heights’ podcast over Travis Kelce 'cringey' move
Taylor Swift fans blast ‘New Heights’ podcast over Travis Kelce 'cringey' move
Celine Dion marks 35th anniversary of ‘Unison’ with special surprise
Celine Dion marks 35th anniversary of ‘Unison’ with special surprise
Justin Bieber makes first appearance after bombshell announcement
Justin Bieber makes first appearance after bombshell announcement