Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein reunite amid Ben Affleck, Angelina Jolie drama  

Jennifer Lopez spent quality time with her co-star, Brett Goldstein, on the set of their movie, Office Romance, after her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, confessed his true feelings for Angelina Jolie.
The Unstoppable starlet reunited with the 44-year-old popular American actor and comedian while filming their new Netflix project.
Lopez and Goldstein were notably smiling and locking arms during their latest sighting on Tuesday, April 8, in New Jersey.
During the shoot of their film, the co-stars were wearing puffer coats and were photographed having an intense conversation in front of multiple cameras.
This appearance of the two came shortly after a report claimed that Lopez's former partner, with whom she finalized her divorce in March this year, revealed he had a secret crush on Brad Pitt's ex-wife.
According to a report by Mail Online, an insider revealed that Affleck has always been admired by Jolie's captivating beauty and strength, even when was married to Lopez.
However, after parting ways with his former wife in August 2024, the Gone Girl actor is now considering Jolie as a potential life partner, as both are currently living their single lives.
"Ben said that he always thought that she was very hot and has admired how she has navigated her career he has called her smart," the tipster noted.
In an old interview, the Batman actor was asked to disclose the name of the celebrity he ever had a crush on, to which Affleck openly admitted his secret feelings for Jolie.
As of now, Ben Affleck and Angelina Jolie, who settled her year-long legal battle with her former husband, Brad Pitt, in December 2024, have not commented on these ongoing romance reports.