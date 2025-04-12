Meghan Markle raves about Audra McDonald's performance in Broadway's ‘Gypsy’

Royal

The Duchess of Sussex attended the Broadway production of the 'Gypsy' in Manhattan on April 10

  April 12, 2025
Meghan Markle is raving about Audra Mcdonald’s splendid performance in Broadway’s Gypsy.

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out in Manhattan on April 10 to visit the Majestic Theatre to attend the Broadway production of the Gypsy, which stars McDonald.

A day after her appearance, the mother of two took to her Instagram account on Friday to share a carousel of photos from the night out.

In the photos, Meghan and her group of friends including Nate Berkus, Jeremiah Brent, Tracy and Brian Robbins and George Cheeks could be seen meeting the cast backstage.

The photos showed Meghan and McDonald hugging and posing together, with McDonald still in costume.


“If you get a chance to see @gypsybway, you absolutely must. Congratulations to the tremendously talented cast and crew for creating magic on that stage,” Meghan wrote in the caption as she kept the comment section of her post off.

She further added, “And meeting @audramcdonald for the first time last night. Her performance will leave you absolutely speechless. Full body chills. I don’t think there was a dry eye in the house, and if the theater didn’t have to close for the night, the standing ovation would still be happening.”

Meghan Markle's unexpected outing in New York came as Prince Harry made a surprise visit to Ukraine to meet war victims at a state-of-the-art facility.

