King Charles stands firm on Prince Andrew case as Beatrice, Eugenie move forward

King Charles’s position on Prince Andrew reportedly remains firm and unchanged, even as Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie step into a more public light.
As per GB News, the British Monarch “hasn’t changed his mind" on the disgraced royal after the Princesses of York continued to live their own lives.
Royal author Gareth Russell exclusively told the outlet, "I don't think the King's desire for Prince Andrew to no longer live there has changed."
Previously a source told the Dailymail, "It isn't a secret that the King wants him out."
Amid ongoing tensions over Royal Lodge, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie seem to be moving forward with their public lives, noticeably excluding the Duke of York from their shared online content.
On the other hand, Sarah Ferguson maintained a close bond with her daughters as Rusell said, "It's fairly well known the Duchess of York is a very affectionate, involved mother.”
He added, "You can see a lot of very open affection between her and her daughters and she's been quite clear that she loves being a grandmother as well.”
The author noted, “The love and support for the Duchess and her daughters is pretty obvious."
To note, Prince Andrew has a 75-year lease for Royal Lodge, a 90-acre estate where he has lived for 20 years with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.
Through the lease, the Duke of York would have a right to remain in his property as long as he maintained it.