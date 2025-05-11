Prince Harry's cowboy hat at Beyoncé’s show honors Meghan, kids, and Britain

Meghan Markle shared a carousel of intimate photos with husband, Prince Harry, from their date night at Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour in Los Angeles on May 9.
The heartwarming photos showed the couple dressed to the nines as they shared a steamy smooch in crowd.
However, it was the Duke of Sussex’s dark green, wide-brimmed cowboy hat that sparked special attention, not for its fashion alone, but for the deeply personal message stitched into it that pays tribute to the his most cherished loves.
The Duchess of Sussex posted a close-up of the underside of Harry’s hat brim, revealing a collection of symbols and inscriptions that honored the most important people and places in his life.
Among the custom elements were three flags, including American and California flags, representing Harry and Meghan’s current home, the British flag to honor his homeland, and an outline of Africa, symbolizing his longstanding charitable work there.
The brim also reads "Archie" and "Lili," in honor of their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, 3, as well as the words "my love,” the term of endearment he and Meghan call each other.
"My husband's hat gets a twirl,” Meghan wrote over the photo.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's at Beyoncé show
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed Beyoncé show in a private area at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday, May 9.
The Duke and Duchess also attended her Renaissance World Tour in Los Angeles in September 2023, joined by Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.