Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hire Bill Gates' ex employee for key role

  May 11, 2025
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hired Bill Gates’ ex-employee for a key role after their former chief of staff resigned within three months.

Their former staff member Josh Kettler quit after three months in the role, which Team Sussex claimed was a “mutual decision.”

As per The Telegram, the Duchess of Sussex has hired Sarah Fosmo, 45, as the most senior adviser. The new employee will oversee a "dynamic period of growth" of Meghan’s Netflix series With Love, Meghan, As Ever product line and podcast Confessions of a Female Founder.

A source told the media outlet, “Sarah and Lianne exemplify the strength and vision driving the Duke and Duchess forward. Sarah, our proud senior hire as chief of staff for the Duchess of Sussex, brings a wealth of experience perfectly suited to guide the Sussexes’ ambitious ventures."

The insider added, “Her expertise and steady leadership are critical to navigating this dynamic period of growth.” Bill’s former employee is required to give her “deep operational insight for key projects.”

Before joining the Meghan and Harry, Sarah worked for six years at Gates Ventures in executive administration department.

Ever since getting married in 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received a lot of setbacks from their employees.

According to the reports, almost 18 staff members have left the royal couple till 2025.

