Zara Tindall breaks cover while remaining absent from Royal Family events

Zara Tindall turned heads at a glamorous event this week, making a rare solo appearance amid her noticeable absence from recent official Royal Family engagements.
The daughter of Princess Anne stepped out at an exclusive Mayfair event while missing major royal events in the Royal Family’s calendar last week.
Zara missed the family’s various appearances for celebrations of VE Day.
The equestrian was spotted attending a stylish gathering at the upscale Quaglino's restaurant in St James, London.
The event was put on by The Sporting Club, known for hosting prominent networking evenings at elite venues nationwide.
The Sporting Club took to Instagram account to post about Zara as they mentioned her their “star guest to have to mark the occasion”.
“Zara Tindall was exceptional. Funny, revealing, honest,” they wrote.
She was spotted, wearing a pale pink two-piece suit from London designer Cefinn, consisting of a relaxed fit blazer and wide leg trousers.
Zara Tindall’s absence from royal events:
Notably, Zara’s recent appearance came she missed many royal events in a row.
King Charles and Queen Camilla were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, The Princess Royal and Sir Tim Laurence, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and The Duke of Kent marked appearances at many royal celebrations across the week.
The events included a glorious parade and fly past at Buckingham Palace, a sombre Thanksgiving Service at Westminster Abbey and a celebratory concert on Thursday night.