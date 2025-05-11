Royal

Zara Tindall breaks cover while remaining absent from Royal Family events

Princess Anne's daughter missed major royal events in the Royal Family’s calendar last week

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 11, 2025
Zara Tindall breaks cover while remaining absent from Royal Family events
Zara Tindall breaks cover while remaining absent from Royal Family events

Zara Tindall turned heads at a glamorous event this week, making a rare solo appearance amid her noticeable absence from recent official Royal Family engagements.

The daughter of Princess Anne stepped out at an exclusive Mayfair event while missing major royal events in the Royal Family’s calendar last week.

Zara missed the family’s various appearances for celebrations of VE Day.

The equestrian was spotted attending a stylish gathering at the upscale Quaglino's restaurant in St James, London.

The event was put on by The Sporting Club, known for hosting prominent networking evenings at elite venues nationwide.

The Sporting Club took to Instagram account to post about Zara as they mentioned her their “star guest to have to mark the occasion”.

“Zara Tindall was exceptional. Funny, revealing, honest,” they wrote.

She was spotted, wearing a pale pink two-piece suit from London designer Cefinn, consisting of a relaxed fit blazer and wide leg trousers.

Zara Tindall’s absence from royal events:

Notably, Zara’s recent appearance came she missed many royal events in a row.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, The Princess Royal and Sir Tim Laurence, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and The Duke of Kent marked appearances at many royal celebrations across the week.

The events included a glorious parade and fly past at Buckingham Palace, a sombre Thanksgiving Service at Westminster Abbey and a celebratory concert on Thursday night.

Prince Harry's cowboy hat at Beyoncé’s show honors Meghan, kids, and Britain

Prince Harry's cowboy hat at Beyoncé’s show honors Meghan, kids, and Britain
OpenAI to offer weekly, lifetime ChatGPT subscription plans: Report

OpenAI to offer weekly, lifetime ChatGPT subscription plans: Report
Jennifer Aniston faces tough decision after police reveal home location

Jennifer Aniston faces tough decision after police reveal home location
Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Al Nassr after Saudi Pro League, AFC setbacks?

Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Al Nassr after Saudi Pro League, AFC setbacks?
Prince Harry's cowboy hat at Beyoncé’s show honors Meghan, kids, and Britain
Prince Harry's cowboy hat at Beyoncé’s show honors Meghan, kids, and Britain
Prince Harry finds shoulder to lean on after King Charles rejects plea
Prince Harry finds shoulder to lean on after King Charles rejects plea
Queen Sonja of Norway steps out for first time since hospital stay
Queen Sonja of Norway steps out for first time since hospital stay
Prince Edward extends royal invitation to celebrities for key palace gathering
Prince Edward extends royal invitation to celebrities for key palace gathering
Meghan Markle posts intimate clip of Prince Harry kissing her at Beyoncé's show
Meghan Markle posts intimate clip of Prince Harry kissing her at Beyoncé's show
Buckingham Palace shares sweet post after King Charles reveals his Great Seal
Buckingham Palace shares sweet post after King Charles reveals his Great Seal
Royal Family sparks fierce backlash for 'costing a fortune' to taxpayers
Royal Family sparks fierce backlash for 'costing a fortune' to taxpayers
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attend Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attend Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour
Princess Kate's brother James Middleton shares milestone moment of son Inigo
Princess Kate's brother James Middleton shares milestone moment of son Inigo
Prince Edward to represent King Charles at Pope Leo XIV's grand inauguration?
Prince Edward to represent King Charles at Pope Leo XIV's grand inauguration?
King Charles unveils new Great Seal of the Realm to uphold royal tradition
King Charles unveils new Great Seal of the Realm to uphold royal tradition
Prince William spills surprising reason behind prominent change in his look
Prince William spills surprising reason behind prominent change in his look