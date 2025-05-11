Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brutally trolled during 'Saturday Night Live' 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were brutally mocked during the popular comedy sketch show, Saturday Night Live.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were slammed by the renowned comedians, Colin Jost and Michael Che, during the comedy show’s news segment on the NBC programme.
Jost and Che portrayed button-down news anchors, where they cheekily took aim at the Royal couple, stating that the trade deal being struck between Britain and the United States of America, seemingly a jab towards Harry’s legal defeat in his home country.
The comedian began, "President Trump also announced a new trade deal with the UK, which will reopen British companies," before adding, "all that Britain demands in return is that we keep these two."
As of now, neither Prince Harry nor Meghan Markle has commented on the ongoing trolls regarding their security lawsuit.
This update comes after the 40-year-old British Royal Family member faced a major loss in his security case, which he had been seeking to overturn a decision that had downgraded his security after he stepped down from his senior royal titles in 2020.
Prince Harry's controversial BBC interview:
In his recent sensational interview with the BBC, the father-of-two claimed his life was "at stake" without the protection.
Prince Harry further claimed that his father, King Charles, "won’t speak" to him because of these security cases, and that he did not know how much longer my father has.