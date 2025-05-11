Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brutally trolled during 'Saturday Night Live'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry mocked by the comedians Colin Jost, Michael Che over their security lawsuit

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 11, 2025
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brutally trolled during Saturday Night Live
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brutally trolled during 'Saturday Night Live' 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were brutally mocked during the popular comedy sketch show, Saturday Night Live.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were slammed by the renowned comedians, Colin Jost and Michael Che, during the comedy show’s news segment on the NBC programme.

Jost and Che portrayed button-down news anchors, where they cheekily took aim at the Royal couple, stating that the trade deal being struck between Britain and the United States of America, seemingly a jab towards Harry’s legal defeat in his home country.

The comedian began, "President Trump also announced a new trade deal with the UK, which will reopen British companies," before adding, "all that Britain demands in return is that we keep these two."

As of now, neither Prince Harry nor Meghan Markle has commented on the ongoing trolls regarding their security lawsuit.

This update comes after the 40-year-old British Royal Family member faced a major loss in his security case, which he had been seeking to overturn a decision that had downgraded his security after he stepped down from his senior royal titles in 2020.

Prince Harry's controversial BBC interview: 

In his recent sensational interview with the BBC, the father-of-two claimed his life was "at stake" without the protection.

Prince Harry further claimed that his father, King Charles, "won’t speak" to him because of these security cases, and that he did not know how much longer my father has. 

Here's how we taste sugar, researchers find

Here's how we taste sugar, researchers find
Amber Heard reveals secretly welcoming twins in moving Mother's Day post

Amber Heard reveals secretly welcoming twins in moving Mother's Day post
UK weather: Yellow alert for thunderstorms issued with risk of flash flooding

UK weather: Yellow alert for thunderstorms issued with risk of flash flooding
Reese Witherspoon celebrates her ‘unique’ kids in heartfelt Mother’s Day post

Reese Witherspoon celebrates her ‘unique’ kids in heartfelt Mother’s Day post
Zara Tindall reveals husband Mike got 'naked' for kiss on their first date
Zara Tindall reveals husband Mike got 'naked' for kiss on their first date
Prince Albert, Charlene celebrate their twin children’s First Communion
Prince Albert, Charlene celebrate their twin children’s First Communion
Zara Tindall speaks out on Royal Family’s 'struggles' behind palace walls
Zara Tindall speaks out on Royal Family’s 'struggles' behind palace walls
King Charles concludes VE Day 80th anniversary celebrations
King Charles concludes VE Day 80th anniversary celebrations
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hire Bill Gates’ ex employee for key role
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hire Bill Gates’ ex employee for key role
Zara Tindall breaks cover while remaining absent from Royal Family events
Zara Tindall breaks cover while remaining absent from Royal Family events
Prince Harry's cowboy hat at Beyoncé’s show honors Meghan, kids, and Britain
Prince Harry's cowboy hat at Beyoncé’s show honors Meghan, kids, and Britain
Prince Harry finds shoulder to lean on after King Charles rejects plea
Prince Harry finds shoulder to lean on after King Charles rejects plea
Queen Sonja of Norway steps out for first time since hospital stay
Queen Sonja of Norway steps out for first time since hospital stay
Prince Edward extends royal invitation to celebrities for key palace gathering
Prince Edward extends royal invitation to celebrities for key palace gathering
Meghan Markle posts intimate clip of Prince Harry kissing her at Beyoncé's show
Meghan Markle posts intimate clip of Prince Harry kissing her at Beyoncé's show
Buckingham Palace shares sweet post after King Charles reveals his Great Seal
Buckingham Palace shares sweet post after King Charles reveals his Great Seal