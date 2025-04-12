BLACKPINK Lisa ignites Coachella Stage with electrifying performance

Entertainment

BLACKPINK youngest member LISA performed her new album 'Alter Ego' at the 2025 Coachella

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 12, 2025
BLACKPINK Lisa has settled all the doubts about her stage presence with an explosive day one performance at Coachella.

Being referred to as one of "her best performances yet," the 28-year-old delivered an electrifying energy on Friday, April 11.

The 2025 Coachella marked Lisa's first solo appearance at the desert music festival, following the BLACKPINK performance in 2023.

Along with fans, the MONEY crooner was supported by bandmates Jisoo and Rosé, who were present in the audience, showcasing the close bond the team has with each other.

Lisa opened her Coachella set with the popular track Thunder, from album Alter Ego, furthermore she set the record straight about her vocals with a perfect performance of Dream.


Her live version of MONEY caused huge frenzy among fans, as she paired the performance with sensual choreography with a backup dancer.

The internet went berserk after the performance, with fans flooding the social media with hashtags LISACHELLA and THAICONIC, a nod to her home country.

The full set list for Lisa's Coachella act included, FXCK UP THE WORLD, LALISA, When I'm With You, Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me), Elastigirl, Born Again, ROCKSTAR, New WOMAN, Lifestyle, Chill, and MONEY.

