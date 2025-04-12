David Beckham, Victoria snub Brooklyn, Nicola on 3rd wedding anniversary

Brooklyn Beckham marked his third wedding anniversary with Nicola Peltz in a heartfelt celebration, but fans were quick to notice that David Beckham and Victoria remained noticeably silent.
As per Dailymail, the former captain of the English football team and the Spice Girl alum did not like or comment on Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding anniversary post.
The couple also missed to wish their son and daughter-in-law on their third anniversary.
On Wednesday, Brooklyn celebrate the day by sharing nostalgic photos from their nuptial.
He captioned the post, “Happy 3 year anniversary baby x I love you with all my heart x I’m so lucky I get to spend everyday with you and wake up to your beautiful face everyday you are my world x I love you so much Nicola xxxxxxx.”
Likewise, Peltz shared her own post with a matching caption and throwback wedding pictures.
The silence between David and Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz has sparked fresh rumors of tension.
After two years the fashion designer and the Lola actress appeared to make peace following their fallout around the couple’s 2022 wedding.