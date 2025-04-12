iOS 18.4 update brings new messages shortcut feature 

Apple has officially introduced the iOS 18.4 update with significant features, such as a convenient Messages enhancement that allows iPhone users to instantly access their favourite chats.
With this significant update, iPhone users are now able to create shortcuts to instantly open particular conversations in the Messages app.
The Message shortcut feature offers enhanced flexibility and works well with other iOS customisation features.
iOS users can place the shortcut on the Home Screen for easy access, and add the shortcut to the “Control Centre” for quick access.
In addition, users can use widgets to add shortcuts to the Home Screen or Lock Screen.
The feature saves time and offers a personalised way to access your favourite conversations.
Furthermore, it lets users customise the shortcut with an image, offering enhanced personalisation.
Follow this step-by-step guide to create a shortcut:
- Launch the Shortcuts app and click the “+” button.
- Browse for "Open Conversation" and add the action.
- Choose the conversation thread you need to link.
- Select where you need to place the shortcut like the Home Screen, Control Centre and Lock Screen.