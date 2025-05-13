Sci-Tech

  • by Web Desk
  • May 13, 2025
Gemini now available in Wear OS, TVs and cars
Google has introduced its Gemini AI assistant to devices with Google TV, cars with Android Auto and Google built-in, Wear OS smartwatches, and Android X.

Those Gemini plans were the major highlight of The Android Show: I/O Edition that occurred Tuesday, May 13 2025, ahead of the company's annual developer conference next week.

Moreover, the senior director of product and user experience at Google Guemmy Kim, expanded on the company's Gemini plans in a blog post timed in conjunction with the Android event.

Kim said the Alphabet-owned firm plans to roll out a comprehensive suite of Gemini’s most helpful features, including Gemini Live’s camera and screen sharing capabilities, to “billions of Android devices,” with no subscription needed.

On Google TV products, “you can ask for action movies that are age-appropriate for your kids, and get the best recommendations.”

Google shows how to ask something like “Can you explain the solar system to my first grader,” and Google TV displays a short explanation, providing a button to press to learn more, and suggests YouTube videos regarding the solar system designed for kids.

Gemini is set to debut on Google TV “later this year.”

