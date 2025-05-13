Sci-Tech

iPhone to get AI-powered battery management mode with iOS 19: Report

Apple will announce details of its iOS 19 operating system next month at its annual developer conference

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 13, 2025
iPhone to get AI-powered battery management mode with iOS 19: Report
iPhone to get AI-powered battery management mode with iOS 19: Report

Apple is reportedly working on a new feature, which will improve battery life on its iPhones when the iOS 19 update rolls out.

According to a Bloomberg report, the American-based tech giant’s upcoming Apple Intelligence features could include a new AI-powered battery management mode that dynamically adjusts power usage based on how a person uses their iPhone.

Apple's AI-powered battery advancements

Apple will reportedly include support for showing how much time it will take to charge an iPhone with the iOS 19 update.

The feature is said to use battery data collected from users' smartphones allocate power efficiently and conserve battery life.

The Bloomberg report stated that the battery improvement "will be available for all iPhones that have iOS 19."

What to expect?

On the other hand, Apple’s upcoming lineup is teased to include a new variant called the iPhone 17 Air (or iPhone 17 Slim) and that handset could arrive with a smaller battery.

The publication speculates that the new battery features could be introduced to maximise the battery life offered by what could be Apple's slimmest smartphone to date.

It is worth noting that Apple will announce details of its iOS 19 operating system next month, at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2025) event.

The company will also unveil iPadOS 19, watchOS 12, macOS 16, and other software updates at WWDC, alongside new Apple Intelligence features that are expected to arrive on supported devices.

Kim Kardashian’s stylist makes painful confession in Paris robbery trial

Kim Kardashian’s stylist makes painful confession in Paris robbery trial
iOS 18.5: Apple rolls out emergency satellite features to iPhone 13

iOS 18.5: Apple rolls out emergency satellite features to iPhone 13
Conor McGregor wishes Virat Kohli on ‘stellar’ career after Test retirement

Conor McGregor wishes Virat Kohli on ‘stellar’ career after Test retirement
King Willem, Queen Máxima commence meaningful regional visit to Utrecht

King Willem, Queen Máxima commence meaningful regional visit to Utrecht

iOS 18.5: Apple rolls out emergency satellite features to iPhone 13
iOS 18.5: Apple rolls out emergency satellite features to iPhone 13
Samsung launches slimmest smartphone to compete with Apple
Samsung launches slimmest smartphone to compete with Apple
Google I/O 2025: Upcoming updates on AI, Android announcements
Google I/O 2025: Upcoming updates on AI, Android announcements
Microsoft Copilot now available to all users globally
Microsoft Copilot now available to all users globally
Google updates iconic 'G’ logo for first time in a decade
Google updates iconic 'G’ logo for first time in a decade
Google Keep Web update adds text formatting for more convenience
Google Keep Web update adds text formatting for more convenience
iOS 19 to sync public Wi-Fi networks across Apple devices: Report
iOS 19 to sync public Wi-Fi networks across Apple devices: Report
Apple's iPhone 20th anniversary plans: Details inside
Apple's iPhone 20th anniversary plans: Details inside
Google’s AI rolls out video generator for new Honor phones
Google’s AI rolls out video generator for new Honor phones
OpenAI, Microsoft negotiate for fresh funding, potential IPO
OpenAI, Microsoft negotiate for fresh funding, potential IPO
WhatsApp wins legal battle against infamous spyware maker
WhatsApp wins legal battle against infamous spyware maker
Apple to release iOS 18.5 update soon with significant features: Report
Apple to release iOS 18.5 update soon with significant features: Report