iPhone to get AI-powered battery management mode with iOS 19: Report

Apple is reportedly working on a new feature, which will improve battery life on its iPhones when the iOS 19 update rolls out.
According to a Bloomberg report, the American-based tech giant’s upcoming Apple Intelligence features could include a new AI-powered battery management mode that dynamically adjusts power usage based on how a person uses their iPhone.
Apple's AI-powered battery advancements
Apple will reportedly include support for showing how much time it will take to charge an iPhone with the iOS 19 update.
The feature is said to use battery data collected from users' smartphones allocate power efficiently and conserve battery life.
The Bloomberg report stated that the battery improvement "will be available for all iPhones that have iOS 19."
What to expect?
On the other hand, Apple’s upcoming lineup is teased to include a new variant called the iPhone 17 Air (or iPhone 17 Slim) and that handset could arrive with a smaller battery.
The publication speculates that the new battery features could be introduced to maximise the battery life offered by what could be Apple's slimmest smartphone to date.
It is worth noting that Apple will announce details of its iOS 19 operating system next month, at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2025) event.
The company will also unveil iPadOS 19, watchOS 12, macOS 16, and other software updates at WWDC, alongside new Apple Intelligence features that are expected to arrive on supported devices.