Khloé Kardashian throws neon-themed bash for True’s 7th birthday: Watch

Khloé Kardashian pulled out all the stops for daughter True Thompson’s 7th birthday, hosting a vibrant neon-themed bash.
The Good American co-founder, 40, celebrated her daughter True's seventh birthday on Saturday, April 12.
Khloé took to her Instagram account to share a series of snippets of True posing with colorful birthday balloons, the activity station for guests, the Rainbow Friends-themed decorations and the LED dance floor.
In one clip she said, “It’s a neon party, so all of the slime glows in the dark. … Oh my gosh, so cute.”
On a slide, The Kardashians star wrote, "Twinning with my angel girl.”
She flaunted matching manicures with her daughter, showcasing the same colors styled in unique ways.
Khloé Kardashian shares True, as well as 2-year-old son Tatum, with ex Tristan Thompson.
Tristan Thompson also paid a touching tribute for True by sharing a carousel of adorable image from a neon-themed birthday party.
In a caption he wrote, “I Can’t believe how time flies. Momma you are literally the light that shines bright In my life. When I see you I see mommy aka GiGi. True you bring your brothers, mommy and all your cousins soo much happiness you literally spark any room you walk in. You have the best soul ever I’m soo blessed to have as my daughter.”
“Keep being amazing each and every day. Daddy always got you. I can’t wait to play tag and jump on the trampoline. I love you Twin,” he added.
Khloé Kardashian welcomed her first child in 2018 and Tatum was born via surrogate in July 2022.