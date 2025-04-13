Sports

Monte Carlo Masters: Carlos Alcaraz claims sixth ATP Masters 1000 title

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Lorenzo Musetti with a score of 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 on a clay court

  by Web Desk
  • |
  April 13, 2025


Carlos Alcaraz won his sixth ATP Masters 1000 tittle on Sunday, April 14, at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

The player defeated Lorenzo Musetti with a score of 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 on a clay court.

As per BBC Sports, Musetti started strong by winning the first set 6-3 but then struggled physically and couldn't keep up after a certain point, eventually becoming barely able to move due to a right thigh injury.

His injury affected his performance and Alcaraz easily won the next two sets 6-1 and 6-0.

This victory is his first one since he won Indian Wells last year and also it is the 18th title of his career.

After winning the match, the 21-year-old expressed, "It's been a really difficult week with a lot of difficult situations. I'm really proud of my myself how I've dealt with everything. It's been a really difficult month for me on the court and outside."

"Coming here and seeing how the whole hard work has paid off, I'm really happy," the player further expressed.

With this victory, he will now move ahead of Alexander Zverev in the ATP rankings, making Alcaraz the world number two.

Alcaraz will now prepare himself to defend his championship title at the French Open tournament in May.

