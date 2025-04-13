Apple to feature Mac-like features in iPadOS 19

Apple is anticipated to integrate Mac-like features in iPadOS 19 at WWDC 2025.
On Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Bloomberg’s newsletter, Mark Gurman indicated that Apple's changes to iPadOS 19 will involve a shift to make the design of its operating system catalogue more consistent.
Updates to iPadOS coming this year will be focused “on productivity, multitasking and app window management — with an eye on the device operating more like a Mac.”
However, Gurman’s report does not provide any indication of what Apple’s updated multitasking will look like, and it’s best to reserve any excitement.
To note, Apple plans to provide an improved experience of its ecosystem to regular users.
The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to launch new iPad Pro models powered by the M5 chip this year.
iPadOS 19 is claimed to be the first time users will feel a real sense that the tablet can operate like a true laptop replacement.
On the other hand, the company is speculated to launch its iPhone 17 series with a new rear camera design, alongside upgraded features.
With WWDC just around the corner, all eyes will be on how far Apple is willing to push iPadOS toward the future.