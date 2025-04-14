Sci-Tech

Apple to launch Vision Pro 2 with low latency wired connection: Report

Apple is reportedly developing refreshed version of Vision Pro that will be more affordable and lighter

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 14, 2025
Apple to launch Vision Pro 2 with low latency wired connection: Report
Apple to launch Vision Pro 2 with low latency wired connection: Report

Apple is reportedly working on Vision Pro 2 with support for “high-end enterprise applications” and low latency connectivity.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman report on Monday, April 14, 2025, the Cupertino-based tech giant is working on the successor to its first-generation Vision Pro mixed reality headset which went on sale in the US and other countries last year.

Additionally, Apple is reportedly developing a refreshed version of the Vision Pro that will be more affordable and lighter than the first model.

Unlike the first-generation Apple Vision Pro, the second-generation spatial computer from Apple will be tethered to a Mac computer.

The wired connection is said to provide low latency connectivity that can enable support for advanced enterprise applications, or even stream the contents of a Mac's display on the Vision Pro 2.

Apple is also working on a refreshed version of the first-generation Vision Pro model, which is lighter.

The company's first mixed reality headset is claimed to weigh 600g and 650g, without the external battery pack.

According to Gurman, the refreshed model is expected to be cheaper than the Vision Pro, which costs $3,500.

Earlier this month, a report indicated that Apple would launch the Vision Pro 2 model later this year and that components for the headset were already in production. 

