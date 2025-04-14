Meta to train its AI-centric models on public content in EU

Meta is set to train its advanced artificial intelligence (AI)-powered models on public content, such as posts and comments on social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, in the EU.
Meta announced on Monday, April 14 2025, to train its AI models in the EU this week.
The announcement comes ahead of a limited variant of Meta AI release in the EU in March, following its launch in U.S. and international markets.
The company has been training its AI on user-generated content in the U.S. for several years now, but it has experienced resistance in the EU because of the bloc’s strict privacy laws, especially the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
“Last year, we delayed training our large language models using public content while regulators clarified legal requirements,” Meta stated in its blog post.
From this week, users in the EU will get in-app and email notifications to demonstrate that Meta will begin using public data and engagements with Meta AI to train its models.
The company further mentioned that it neither uses private messages nor public data from users below 18 in Europe, to train its AI-powered model.