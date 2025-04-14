Lewis Hamilton breaks silence on Bahrain Grand Prix setback

Lewis Hamilton has broken silence on the Bahrain Grand Prix setback as he revealed his Ferrari struggles.
According to Total MotorSport, the record seven-time Formula 1 world champion who is struggling to win races after joining his new team, Ferrari, opened up about the reason for finishing eight seconds behind his teammate Charles Leclerc, who finished fourth in the Bahrain GP.
The 40-year-old told Sky Sports, “I think what’s clear is, as humans, we get really stuck in our ways. And I think I’ve been driving a certain style and a certain way with the same team for such a long time. And I’ve moved to a new car, and it requires such a different driving style and settings.”
“I’ve been on Brembos, and I’ve been on CIs for the last 15 years or so, and this car just requires a lot and a much, much different driving style. So, I’m adjusting to that, and I think I am slowly getting it into my head and getting the balance right,” he added.
The British car racer showed a decent speed at Bahrain International Circuit on Sunday, April 13, 2025, as he competed in the top six for the first time since winning the Sprint Race at the Chinese Grand Prix.
Furthermore, Oscar Piastri claimed McLaren’s first-ever win in Bahrain while his teammate Lando Norris finished in third place. Mercedes' George Russell managed to defend second place.