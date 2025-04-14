Sports

Lewis Hamilton breaks silence on Bahrain Grand Prix setback

British car racer Hamilton opens up on Ferrari struggles after fifth-place finish in Bahrain GP

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 14, 2025
Lewis Hamilton breaks silence on Bahrain Grand Prix setback
Lewis Hamilton breaks silence on Bahrain Grand Prix setback

Lewis Hamilton has broken silence on the Bahrain Grand Prix setback as he revealed his Ferrari struggles.

According to Total MotorSport, the record seven-time Formula 1 world champion who is struggling to win races after joining his new team, Ferrari, opened up about the reason for finishing eight seconds behind his teammate Charles Leclerc, who finished fourth in the Bahrain GP.

The 40-year-old told Sky Sports, “I think what’s clear is, as humans, we get really stuck in our ways. And I think I’ve been driving a certain style and a certain way with the same team for such a long time. And I’ve moved to a new car, and it requires such a different driving style and settings.”

“I’ve been on Brembos, and I’ve been on CIs for the last 15 years or so, and this car just requires a lot and a much, much different driving style. So, I’m adjusting to that, and I think I am slowly getting it into my head and getting the balance right,” he added.

The British car racer showed a decent speed at Bahrain International Circuit on Sunday, April 13, 2025, as he competed in the top six for the first time since winning the Sprint Race at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Furthermore, Oscar Piastri claimed McLaren’s first-ever win in Bahrain while his teammate Lando Norris finished in third place. Mercedes' George Russell managed to defend second place.

Duchess of Westminster makes first appearance after announcing pregnancy

Duchess of Westminster makes first appearance after announcing pregnancy
Ed Sheeran shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of ‘Azizam’ music video

Ed Sheeran shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of ‘Azizam’ music video
Explore haunting remains of Guernsey’s WWII German Underground Hospital

Explore haunting remains of Guernsey’s WWII German Underground Hospital
Johnny Depp looks unrecognizable in grey hair in ‘Day Drinker’ first look: See

Johnny Depp looks unrecognizable in grey hair in ‘Day Drinker’ first look: See
Alexander Zverev eyes major comeback after Alcaraz's inspirational Monte-Carlo win
Alexander Zverev eyes major comeback after Alcaraz's inspirational Monte-Carlo win
Karenna Groff, former MIT soccer star died in tragic plane crash in New York
Karenna Groff, former MIT soccer star died in tragic plane crash in New York
Sony hikes PS5 prices in some regions: Details inside
Sony hikes PS5 prices in some regions: Details inside
Fortnite collabs with Tony Hawk Pro Skater: What to expect
Fortnite collabs with Tony Hawk Pro Skater: What to expect
Rory McIlroy's historic Masters win sparks celebrations in hometown Holywood
Rory McIlroy's historic Masters win sparks celebrations in hometown Holywood
Nadal, Djokovic pen heartfelt message for Alcaraz after Monte-Carlo Masters win
Nadal, Djokovic pen heartfelt message for Alcaraz after Monte-Carlo Masters win
McIlroy pays emotional tribute to 'big brother' Diamond after Masters win
McIlroy pays emotional tribute to 'big brother' Diamond after Masters win
Bahrain Grand Prix 2025: Oscar Piastri takes lead with strong win
Bahrain Grand Prix 2025: Oscar Piastri takes lead with strong win
Kyren Lacy, former LSU receiver, dies at 24 in suspected suicide
Kyren Lacy, former LSU receiver, dies at 24 in suspected suicide
Nintendo Switch 2's sports game library: All you need to know
Nintendo Switch 2's sports game library: All you need to know
Monte Carlo Masters: Carlos Alcaraz claims sixth ATP Masters 1000 title
Monte Carlo Masters: Carlos Alcaraz claims sixth ATP Masters 1000 title
Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al Nassr to win over Al Riyadh with stunning volley
Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al Nassr to win over Al Riyadh with stunning volley