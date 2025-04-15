Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina’s 'mysterious' ring sparks engagement speculation

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina gave a big hint about her engagement!
Georgina took to her Instagram account and shared a picture on her story showing a beautiful ring on the finger usually used for engagement rings.
Along with the photo, she added the words in Arabic, “And keep evil away from us, Amen.”
Now, people are once again speculating and wondering when Ronaldo will officially propose to her and make their engagement public.
However, there has been no confirmation of an engagement from the couple and in fact, Ronaldo recently revealed why he has not taken that step.
In an interview for her Netflix reality show I Am Georgina, Ronaldo revealed, “I always tell her, 'when we get that click.' Like everything with our life, and she knows what I'm talking about.”
The 40-year-old added, “It could be in a year or it could be in six months or it could be in a month. I'm 1000% sure that it'll happen.”
The speculation arose after the footballer wished his partner a happy birthday in which he referred to her as his wife.
Not only that, there have been many occasions where he has referred to Georgina as his wife.
For the unversed, Ronaldo has been in a relationship with Georgina since 2016.
They have two daughters together and also raise Ronaldo’s three other children from surrogate mothers.