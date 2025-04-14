Sports

Alexander Zverev eyes major comeback after Alcaraz's inspirational Monte-Carlo win

Carlos Alcaraz now moves ahead of Alexander Zverev in the ATP rankings, making him the world number two

Alexander Zverev is eager to follow Carlos Alcaraz's footsteps after Alcaraz made a strong comeback in Monte-Carlo.

Alcaraz won his sixth ATP Masters 1000 tittle on Sunday, April 14, after struggling with form since winning the Rotterdam Open in February, including a disappointing first-round exit in Miami.

Alcaraz now moves ahead of Zverev in the ATP rankings, making Alcaraz the world number two, while Jannik Sinner is ranked number one.

Zverev has been facing a difficult period since reaching the Australian Open final.

He has a 6-6 win-loss record from February onwards and lost his first match at the Monte-Carlo Masters last week.

Despite all these struggles, he believes he can get back to winning form just like Alcaraz.

“I think I will get out of my phase soon too. I feel like I'm starting to play better and better. I think I need to win one or two close matches," the player said as per ExpressUK.

The 27-year-old further expressed, “And I still have faith in myself. I still have faith in myself that I will start playing really good tennis by the time Paris comes around and that Paris will still be the main focus.”

Zverev is now preparing himself for a potential hat-trick performance at the ATP 500 tournament in Munich, where he has won two titles in the past.

