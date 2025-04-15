Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer update includes new mode, more

Treyarch has unveiled a new playlist update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 featuring the new Chaos Nuketown mode.
The American-based video game company revealed on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, that Chaos Nuketown is a new version of the fan-favourite Nuketown 24/7 mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 with some new rules, including an increased score limit.
The update brought several new content additions to the game, including a remastered version of Firing Range, new playlists and other new maps, a range of new weapons, a new Battle Pass, and the "Shattered Veil" Zombies map.
Moreover, Treyarch updated Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's Featured Playlists in the short weeks following Season 3's launch.
New 24/7 playlists featuring Firing Range, Stakeout, and Nuketown were made available, and this week, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 fans have access to an all-new mode set on Nuketown.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the company said that Chaos Nuketown is a 10v10 mode with increased score and time limits, and the mode is available in both standard and Hardcore variants.
The new playlist update also gives players access to several modes in the Party Games menu in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer.
It is worth noting that Chaos Nuketown could be a great opportunity for players who have double XP tokens in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.