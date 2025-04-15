Carlos Alcaraz fires back at critics ahead of Barcelona Open

Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz responded to the critics with a blunt message ahead of the Barcelona Open.
According to Sportskeeda, Alcaraz, who just won the Monte Carlo Masters, the first Masters 1000 title of the 2025 season, joked about how people expect him to win every match in straight sets.
He told reporters ahead of the first-round match, “I suppose winning all matches 2-0, never losing (laughs). I don't know, the level of demand is high, although I recognise that there have been some results that, for some people... even for myself, have not been as expected.”
The four-time Grand Slam champion said that four months of the 2025 season have passed, and he had learnt so many new things in this time, so now he only gives importance to “what truly matters.”
“There have been certain defeats that may have felt insufficient to many, but for me, there is no defeat that feels insufficient anymore; they are all learning experiences. So, I need to move forward. Talking is easy and free, particularly when someone has expectations and doesn't fulfil them, that's all I can say," he added.
Alcaraz will play his opening match against American tennis player Ethan Quinn on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.