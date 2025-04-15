Sports

Carlos Alcaraz fires back at critics ahead of Barcelona Open

Monte Carlo Masters winner Alcaraz will face Ethan Quinn in Barcelona Open debut match

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 15, 2025
Carlos Alcaraz fires back at critics ahead of Barcelona Open
Carlos Alcaraz fires back at critics ahead of Barcelona Open

Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz responded to the critics with a blunt message ahead of the Barcelona Open.

According to Sportskeeda, Alcaraz, who just won the Monte Carlo Masters, the first Masters 1000 title of the 2025 season, joked about how people expect him to win every match in straight sets.

He told reporters ahead of the first-round match, “I suppose winning all matches 2-0, never losing (laughs). I don't know, the level of demand is high, although I recognise that there have been some results that, for some people... even for myself, have not been as expected.”

The four-time Grand Slam champion said that four months of the 2025 season have passed, and he had learnt so many new things in this time, so now he only gives importance to “what truly matters.”

“There have been certain defeats that may have felt insufficient to many, but for me, there is no defeat that feels insufficient anymore; they are all learning experiences. So, I need to move forward. Talking is easy and free, particularly when someone has expectations and doesn't fulfil them, that's all I can say," he added.

Alcaraz will play his opening match against American tennis player Ethan Quinn on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

WhatsApp plans to expand video status limit: Report

WhatsApp plans to expand video status limit: Report
David Beckham opens up on partnering with Lionel Messi, life in Miami

David Beckham opens up on partnering with Lionel Messi, life in Miami
Katy Perry’s Blue Origin space trip price revealed: Here’s what it really costs

Katy Perry’s Blue Origin space trip price revealed: Here’s what it really costs
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer update includes new mode, more

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer update includes new mode, more
David Beckham opens up on partnering with Lionel Messi, life in Miami
David Beckham opens up on partnering with Lionel Messi, life in Miami
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer update includes new mode, more
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer update includes new mode, more
Cristiano Ronaldo receives praise from his Real Madrid manager
Cristiano Ronaldo receives praise from his Real Madrid manager
Alexander Zverev eyes major comeback after Alcaraz's inspirational Monte-Carlo win
Alexander Zverev eyes major comeback after Alcaraz's inspirational Monte-Carlo win
Karenna Groff, former MIT soccer star died in tragic plane crash in New York
Karenna Groff, former MIT soccer star died in tragic plane crash in New York
Sony hikes PS5 prices in some regions: Details inside
Sony hikes PS5 prices in some regions: Details inside
Fortnite collabs with Tony Hawk Pro Skater: What to expect
Fortnite collabs with Tony Hawk Pro Skater: What to expect
Rory McIlroy's historic Masters win sparks celebrations in hometown Holywood
Rory McIlroy's historic Masters win sparks celebrations in hometown Holywood
Lewis Hamilton breaks silence on Bahrain Grand Prix setback
Lewis Hamilton breaks silence on Bahrain Grand Prix setback
Nadal, Djokovic pen heartfelt message for Alcaraz after Monte-Carlo Masters win
Nadal, Djokovic pen heartfelt message for Alcaraz after Monte-Carlo Masters win
McIlroy pays emotional tribute to 'big brother' Diamond after Masters win
McIlroy pays emotional tribute to 'big brother' Diamond after Masters win
Bahrain Grand Prix 2025: Oscar Piastri takes lead with strong win
Bahrain Grand Prix 2025: Oscar Piastri takes lead with strong win