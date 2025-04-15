Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo receives praise from his Real Madrid manager

Carlo Ancelotti hails Cristiano Ronaldo as ‘a great talent physically and technically’

  • April 15, 2025
Carlo Ancelotti hails Cristiano Ronaldo as ‘great talent physically and technically’
Cristiano Ronaldo received praise from his Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti.

According to The Goal, the most successful manager in UEFA Champions League history, Ancelotti, opened up about his experience with Ronaldo during his time with Real Madrid and called him a great player.

The Italian told Swiss Radio station RSI, “Ronaldo is a great talent physically and technically, it's his nature... And he complemented these characteristics with unique seriousness and professionalism. I've never seen a player so attentive, prepared, concentrated, or focused. He's a model for others, certainly, in terms of preparation."

“I said no to the Italian national team because I didn't feel like it... I really like being on the pitch daily to prepare training sessions, and the national team seemed like a part-time job that would make me lose a bit of my passion. Just because of that,” he also revealed.

The five-time Ballon d’Or award winner worked with Ancelotti at Santiago Bernabeu between 2013 and 2015.

Ronaldo, who is currently playing for Saudi club Al Nassr, completed some of his best milestones under Ancelotti's guidance at Real Madrid. He scored 112 goals and added 47 assists in just 101 games while working with the Italian manager.

