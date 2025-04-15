Royal

Meghan Markle opens up on Archie, Lilibet’s shocking health struggles

The Duchess of Sussex disclosed shocking health issues of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet on latest episode of her podcast

  • April 15, 2025
In an upsetting new update, Meghan Markle opened up about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s health struggles.

During the latest episode of her new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, the Duchess of Sussex candidly spoke about the struggles of balancing work with caring for her children.

While speaking to Reshma Saujani on the podcast’s Tuesday, April 15 episode, Meghan told the non-profit business founder that her children were suffering from RSV and Influenza A, however, she did not mention which kid has which virus.

Discussing about the difficulties faced by working mothers, the former American actress shared, “With that comes the woman who is juggling it all and doing it all from home, being confident enough to tell the truth about what's going on, because you can't give grace to someone in the same way if you just have no sense of it.”

“My Kids, for example, right now one has RSV and the other has Influenza A,” she disclosed, adding, "Cough syrup all night and rubbing their back, and you still have to find a way to show up for both.”

Meghan Markle’s Confession of a Female Founder debuted on April 8, 2025, and is slated to released its last episode on May 27, with one episode each week.

