Entertainment

Kylie Jenner drops adorable video with son after Travis Scott's Coachella snub

Kylie Jenner shared a few sweet moments alongside her son, Aire Webster, on Instagram

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 15, 2025
Kylie Jenner drops adorable video with son after Travis Scotts Coachella snub
Kylie Jenner drops adorable video with son after Travis Scott's Coachella snub

Kylie Jenner shared a heartfelt video clip alongside son, Aire Webster, after her ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott, threw shades at her during his 2025 Coachella performance.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder turned to her TikTok account on Monday, April 14, to release a behind-the-scenes footage with her 3-year-old son.

In a viral video, Kylie appeared holding her little bundle of joy in her arms, showing an adorable mother-son bond by saying, "It’s Coachella!"

At one point, the businesswoman explained to Aire, "I’m gonna do this video and go to my event," and placed a gentle kiss on his cheek.

She further stated, "My Coachellas are a lot different these days."

The 27-year-old socialite wrote "Coachella" in a caption of her post.

Kylie posted this video on her social media after she attended the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, April 13, with her current love interest, and Oscar-nominated actor, Timothée Chalamet.

During the star-studded event, The Kardashians star's former partner seemingly took a brutal jab at her, giving a special nod to their eldest daughter, Stormi Webster.

The globally recognized rap icon shouted "Stormi let’s rock" in between his electrifying performance at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

For those unaware, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were romantically connected for five years, before their high-profile breakup in 2022.

They are now co-parenting their two kids, Stormi Webster, and Aire Webster. 

After parting ways with Travis, Kylie began dating Timothée Chalamet in April 2023. 

Since then, the two have been going strong in their relationship. 

Birmingham’s bin strike fallout: Council rushes to clear 22,000 tonnes of trash

Birmingham’s bin strike fallout: Council rushes to clear 22,000 tonnes of trash
Prince William, Kate Middleton set to celebrate son Louis’ special milestone

Prince William, Kate Middleton set to celebrate son Louis’ special milestone

Jennifer Lopez gears up to make striking comeback as AMAs host after a decade

Jennifer Lopez gears up to make striking comeback as AMAs host after a decade
Prisons in England, Wales nearly full as overcrowding reaches breaking point

Prisons in England, Wales nearly full as overcrowding reaches breaking point
Jennifer Lopez gears up to make striking comeback as AMAs host after a decade
Jennifer Lopez gears up to make striking comeback as AMAs host after a decade
Miley Cyrus announces big surprise to celebrate ‘End of the World’s success
Miley Cyrus announces big surprise to celebrate ‘End of the World’s success
Katy Perry shares thrilling footage from space mission after return: Watch
Katy Perry shares thrilling footage from space mission after return: Watch
Jennifer Lopez breaks silence after Ben Affleck’s flirtatious statement
Jennifer Lopez breaks silence after Ben Affleck’s flirtatious statement
Katy Perry's Blue Origin rocket launch draws fire from Emily Ratajkowski
Katy Perry's Blue Origin rocket launch draws fire from Emily Ratajkowski
Lil Nas X hospitalised after sudden health scare
Lil Nas X hospitalised after sudden health scare
Nick Carter hit with new sexual assault lawsuit
Nick Carter hit with new sexual assault lawsuit
Sadie Sink receives support from 'Stranger Things' costars on milestone event
Sadie Sink receives support from 'Stranger Things' costars on milestone event
Julia Fox slams ex-husband for baptizing son without her consent
Julia Fox slams ex-husband for baptizing son without her consent
Sean 'Diddy' Combs denies fresh sex trafficking, prostitution charges
Sean 'Diddy' Combs denies fresh sex trafficking, prostitution charges
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas reignite dating rumors with new outing
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas reignite dating rumors with new outing
'Harry Potter' TV series reveals cast list for new Hogwarts staff
'Harry Potter' TV series reveals cast list for new Hogwarts staff