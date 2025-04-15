Kylie Jenner drops adorable video with son after Travis Scott's Coachella snub

Kylie Jenner shared a heartfelt video clip alongside son, Aire Webster, after her ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott, threw shades at her during his 2025 Coachella performance.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder turned to her TikTok account on Monday, April 14, to release a behind-the-scenes footage with her 3-year-old son.
In a viral video, Kylie appeared holding her little bundle of joy in her arms, showing an adorable mother-son bond by saying, "It’s Coachella!"
At one point, the businesswoman explained to Aire, "I’m gonna do this video and go to my event," and placed a gentle kiss on his cheek.
She further stated, "My Coachellas are a lot different these days."
The 27-year-old socialite wrote "Coachella" in a caption of her post.
Kylie posted this video on her social media after she attended the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, April 13, with her current love interest, and Oscar-nominated actor, Timothée Chalamet.
During the star-studded event, The Kardashians star's former partner seemingly took a brutal jab at her, giving a special nod to their eldest daughter, Stormi Webster.
The globally recognized rap icon shouted "Stormi let’s rock" in between his electrifying performance at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
For those unaware, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were romantically connected for five years, before their high-profile breakup in 2022.
They are now co-parenting their two kids, Stormi Webster, and Aire Webster.
After parting ways with Travis, Kylie began dating Timothée Chalamet in April 2023.
Since then, the two have been going strong in their relationship.