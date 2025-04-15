Julia Fox slams ex-husband for baptizing son without her consent

Julia Fox is calling out her ex-husband, claiming he secretly baptized their 4-year-old son without her consent.
The Uncut Gems star turned to her TikTok on April 4, to share that she recently "crashed out" after an encounter with her ex-husband Peter Artemiev regarding their son Valentino, 4.
Ahead of sharing an anecdote about how her ex allegedly excluded her from being involved with her son's baptism, Fox disclosed that she's "not used to getting upset like that anymore" and that the interaction affected "her nervous system."
Responding to PEOPLE, Artemiev said in February 2024 his mother contacted Fox to ask permission to baptize their son.
"Her response to my mom was... 'I don't care about religion. If you want to baptize him. Baptize him. I don't care,' " Artemiev wrote.
He added that at the time Fox made her TikTok video, Valentino was "in my mom's care, which he regularly is."
In a video, Fox said, "So basically, what happened was, I went to my son’s school for his school performance. His dad was there. He came late, as usual.”
She continued, “And then I had to, like, help load some stuff in my car, so we were walking to my car, and he points to this church, and he goes, ‘Oh, this is where Valentino was baptized.’”
The Presence star mentioned in a video that she was shocked after hearing that saying she had no prior knowledge of the baptism.
Fox revealed Artemiev's claim that she said she "didn't want to come" and "didn't care" about the baptism, echoed past moments in their relationship when she felt like she was "being gaslighted over and over and over until then I freak out and then do something and he calls me abusive."
Julia Fox and Peter Artemiev tied the knot in 2018 and they split in February 2020, they welcomed their now-4-year-old son 11 months later.