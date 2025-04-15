Entertainment

Lil Nas X hospitalised after sudden health scare

  • by Web Desk
  • April 15, 2025
Lil Nas X has alarmed his fans and well-wishers after sharing a video from a hospital bed.

Turning to his social media on Monday night, April 14, the video featured the Old Town Road crooner in a hospital gown, where he revealed to his 10.4 million followers that he cannot move the right side of his face.

In the clip, Lil Nas X tried to move his face as he shared, "This is me doing a full smile right now by the way."

The INDUSTRY BABY rapper continued, "It’s like what the [explicit]. Bro, I can’t even laugh right, bro, What the [explicit] Ah! Oh my God."


While concealing his shock with laugh, Lil Nas X added, "Oh my God, bro. Ahhh. Ahhh. So, yeah."

The social media post was captioned, "Soooo lost control of the right side of my face (tears emoji).”

Fans and friends flooded the comment section as they sent their well wishes to Lil Nas X, with some users speculating that it might be Bell’s palsy, an unexplained episode of facial paralysis.

Hours after the post, the 26-year-old turned to his Instagram Stories, where he informed his followers to not panic, as he noted, "Guys, I am OK!! Stop being sad for me!"

On work front, Lil Nas X has been promoting his EP Days Before Dreamboy, which was released last month.

