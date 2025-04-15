Nick Carter hit with new sexual assault lawsuit

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter is facing new legal trouble as a woman has filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting her and transmitting multiple STDs.
As per PEOPLE, in a lawsuit Laura Penly claimed that the Backstreet Boys performer, 45, sexually assaulted her in approximately 2004 when she was around 19 years old.
Penly claimed that Carter and she had multiple encounters around December 2004 to February 2005 for a “sexually intimate relationship and [they] would see each other approximately every few weeks” when she visited Los Angeles.
She said in her court filing that they had consensual sex on at least three occasions before things allegedly changed during a visit to his Hollywood apartment.
The plaintiff asked Carter to wear protection but Carter “refused,” instead leading her to think “he was ‘clean’ of sexually transmittable diseases."
Penly also mentioned that before her interactions with Carter, she had never had unprotected sex with anyone.
According to a lawsuit, the plaintiff alleged that in 2005 Penly was sexually assaulted “forcefully” on his bed, despite her “saying ‘no’ multiple times.”
However, Carter denied the allegations in a statement released by his lawyers.