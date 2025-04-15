Royal

King Charles lauds Duchess Sophie for standing in at Sovereign’s Parade

Duchess Sophie represented King Charles at Sovereign Parade held at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

  • April 15, 2025
King Charles gave a huge nod to Duchess Sophie for stepping in at the Sovereign’s Parade!

Taking to the official Instagram handle of the British Royal Family on Tuesday, April 15, the Monarch shared a huge carousel of photographs from the prestigious event.

At the Sovereign’s Parade, which is a ceremonial military parade held at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, the Duchess of Edinburgh made a regal appearance as she represented King Charles.

Giving a nod to Sophie’s effort, the post’s caption stated, “Last week, on behalf of The King, The Duchess of Edinburgh took the salute at the Sovereign’s Parade at @RMASandhurst.”

It was also shared that this year’s Parade marked a historical moment as for the first time ever, an “all-female” banner party participated at the event.

Further in the post, it was mentioned that “the event marks the completion of 44 weeks of intensive training for the 239 Officer Cadets of Commissioning Course 242, who will now be commissioned as British Army Officers. The Parade featured 26 international cadets from 18 countries.”

The Sovereign’s Parade, which takes place three times a year, marks the end of an Officer Cadet’s time at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

