World’s tallest bridge to open in China

China has added another achievement in their engineering hall of fame as the country is set to open the world's tallest bridge in the summer.
The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is at the last stages of its construction in Guizhou, southwest China.
It will measure around 2,051 feet above river level, which is 947 feet taller than current bridge title holder the Millau Viaduct in France.
Guizhou province is a mountainous areas of China, with complex landscape and the bridge spans over the dramatic Huajiang Grand Canyon, also known as "earth crack."
China is embarking on a journey to improve infrastructure, especially in relatively remote and underdeveloped mountainous areas.
As reported by state media, the bridge, once in operation will reduce travel time over the Huajiang Grand Canyon from two hours to just one minute.
The construction of the record-breaking bridge started on January 18, 2022, and is expected to wrapped on June 30, 2025.
Zhang Shenglin, chief engineer of Guizhou Highway Group noted, "At present, the overall progress of the bridge has reached 95%, and it is planned to be opened to traffic in the second half of 2025."
Notably, Guizhou is home to almost half of the top 100 tallest bridges in the world.