Ben Affleck gets candid about rekindling love with J.Lo, Jennifer Garner

'Gone Girl' star is turning over a new leaf after split from Jennifer Lopez

  by Web Desk
  • |
  April 16, 2025
Ben Affleck is embracing a new chapter in his life, navigating his evolving relationship with Jennifer Lopez, maintaining a steady bond with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

As per US Weekly, a source revealed that the Gone Girl star is turning over a new leaf as he focused on his kids, his work and his sobriety after split from J.Lo.

“Ben doesn’t feel as exposed now, and he likes that,” one source said, while another source noted, “He’s focused on himself and work, and he seems very happy.”

A source continued, “Ben never really liked the public aspect of their relationship,” adding that The Accountant 2 star “was frustrated with the Bennifer 2.0 nickname and never really comfortable with it all.”

The tipster revealed that Lopez, Affleck and Garner “ are not in contact very often.”

A third source also mentioned that the communication between the two is limited, but they’re “in a place where they know they can call or text at any time and be cordial.”

The first insider further added, “Ben and J.Lo have taken a step back from each other,” adding, “They’re still in touch, but they were more so during the divorce because they had a reason to be, especially for the kids. The blended family vibe has softened with distance, but there’s still lots of love.”

Sharing about Affleck and Garner relationship dynamics, a source said, “Their relationship has deepened since [Ben’s] divorce, but there is nothing romantic between them.”

To note, Ben Affleck’s marriage to Jennifer Lopez came to an end in August 2024.

