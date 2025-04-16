Rieko Ioane confirms to join Leinster Rugby from Auckland Blues

Rieko Ioane will remain under contract with the All Blacks until the 2027 Rugby World Cup

New Zealand rugby player Rieko Ioane is set to join United Rugby Championship and Champions Cup frontrunners Leinster for the 2025-26 season.

The 28-year-old had a sabbatical clause in his contract, letting him skip one Super Rugby Pacific season with the Blues and spend six months abroad.

Taking to Instagram, Loane stated, "It's an exciting opportunity to play in Ireland for an iconic team, grow my game and experience something with my family."

"Will be back refreshed and ready to rock in the second half of 2026."


Ioane is the latest All-Black to make the move to Leinster after Jordie Barrett joined the Dublin-based side for the current season.

Barrett has made a big impact at Leinster and was named player of the match as Leinster hammered Glasgow Warriors to qualify for the Investec Champions Cup semi-finals.

"We are thrilled to confirm the signing of Rieko on a seven-month contract which will come into effect after this year's Autumn Nations Series fixtures," Leinster head coach Leo Cullen said in a statement. 

"Similar to our current arrangement with Jordie, we'd like to thank the NZRU for their help in facilitating the move," Leo added.

Notably, the Blues confirmed the deal just one day after the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) announced the four Irish provinces will have to contribute 40% to Ireland's national player contracts from August 2026 - as opposed to 30%.

