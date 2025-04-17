Serena Williams breaks silence on ignoring Taylor Swift at Super Bowl

Serena Williams spilt beans on avoiding Taylor Swift at Super Bowl Kansas Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles.
According to PEOPLE, the American tennis star revealed that she initially wanted to take the Lover singer for her daughter but held off after it became obvious that her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s team was going to lose.
In an interview with Time published on April 16, 2025, she said, “I'm such a mom. I was ready to go in here myself and be like, 'Taylor, come get this girl'... It's hard when your team is losing. I totally get it."
The 23-time Grand Slam champion also talked about the fans who booed the American singer at the Caesar's Superdome and asserted, “Why would you boo her? That’s so mean. That’s just awful.”
During the Super Bowl's high-voltage match, she also made a shock appearance in Kendrick Lamar's halftime show, in which he performed Not Like Us, his notorious diss track about William’s famous ex, Drake, whom she dated between 2011 and 2015.
When asked if her surprising cameo was meant to be a dig at Drake, she replied, “Absolutely not. I would never do that. And that was sad, that anyone would ever think that. I have never had negative feelings towards him. We’ve known him for so many years.”
For the unversed, the Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9, 2025, to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy.