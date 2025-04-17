Fortnite to include WWE superstars’ skins for WrestleMania: Report

Fortnite is speculated to include WWE skins and tools in the game soon, aiming to enhance the gameplay experience.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a leaker iFireMonkey revealed on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, that Fortnite's next WWE collab will allegedly drop this Friday.
It is worth noting that Fortnite is well known for its crossover collaborations with various franchises, including the likes of Marvel, DC, and WWE.
There's been much speculation among gamers and wrestling fans about the next wrestlers who will be featured in Fortnite, and this year might just be a big moment for them.
To note, the bundle will reportedly feature Cody Rhodes and The Undertaker skins, cosmetics, tools, and emotes.
Both superstars have made a remarkable names in the WWE, with Rhodes being the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion and The Undertaker being a legendary wrestler.
What's inside Fortnite x WWE partnership?
- Bundle price: 2,800 V-bucks
- Outfit: Cody Rhodes (1,500 V-Bucks)
- Outfit: Undertaker (1,500 V-Bucks)
- Back Bling: Nightmare Mantle (300 V-Bucks)
- Back Bling: The Urn (300 V-Bucks each)
- Pickaxe: Cody's Cutlass (800 V-Bucks)
- Pickaxe: Taker's Shovel (800 V-Bucks)
- Emote: WOOOAAHH! (300 V-Bucks)
- Emote: Urn'd Respect (300 V-Bucks)
- Wrap: American Nightmare (500 V-Bucks)
Apart from WWE, Fortnite continues to excite gamers with more collaborations, like its recently teased Star Wars crossover as part of the Star Wars Celebration in Japan.
According to multiple rumours, Fortnite might launch a full-blown Star Wars-themed season, which could overlap with Star Wars Day on May 4.