Prince William appoints Meghan Markle’s bullying accuser for key position

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 17, 2025

Meghan Markle was accused of bullying the Royal Palace’s staff before stepping down from royal duties

In a shocking new update, Prince William has given a key post to the aide who accused Meghan Markle of bullying.

On Thursday, April 17, GB News reported that the Prince of Wales appointed Jason Knauf, the former CEO of The Royal Foundation, as CEO of The Earthshot Prize.

This major update comes after the organization recently announced that Hannah Jones, who had been the CEO of Wiliam’s environmental initiative, resigned from the position after four years.

To replace Hannah, Jason is appointed as the new CEO of the organization by the Board of Trustees, reported the outlet.

It is worth mentioning that Jason Knauf is the same person who, back in 2018, penned an internal email in which he accused the Duchess of Sussex of bullying two staffers of the Royal Palace.

"I am very concerned that the Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of X was totally unacceptable. The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights. She is bullying Y and seeking to undermine her confidence,” wrote Jason in the leaked email.

After his bombshell accusation, Buckingham Palace launched an internal review to look into the matter and find out whether or not the claims were true, however, they did not make the findings public.

Prince William appoints Meghan Markle's bullying accuser for key position

