Wesley Bryan faces ban by PGA Tour ahead of LIV-backed event 

The PGA Tour banned Wesley Bryan from participating in “The Duels: Miami,” a LIV Golf-backed event.
However, Tour officials have not officially given any statement, while Bryan told the golf website Monday Q that he wasn't informed how long the ban would last, and indicated he would follow the tour's appeals process.
Bryan is attending but not competing this week in the PGA Tour's Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
According to multiple sources, Bryan was placed on probation the day after The Duels: Miami was announced in March.
The event featured six LIV golfers teaming up with six YouTube creators for a nine-hole scramble.
A Monday Q report claimed that all of the creators were informed through a third party there could be disciplinary action from the PGA Tour, while only Wesley Bryan was suspended, per the report, on the day after The Duels went live on Horvat's channel.
On answering if he regretted playing in The Duels: Miami, Bryan stated, "No, I don't have regrets. That video is one of the most powerful videos in YouTube golf.
"We are going to continue to support Grant and grow the game through YouTube."
"For the last eight or nine years, the opportunities have been amazing. I am extremely grateful to the Tour for that. I don't want this to be the end of my professional golf career," Bryan added.
The 35-year-old golfer has made 68 cuts in 134 career PGA Tour events, with five top-five finishes and nine top-10 finishes.