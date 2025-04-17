Wesley Bryan faces ban by PGA Tour ahead of LIV-backed event

All of creators were informed through third party there could be disciplinary action from PGA Tour

Wesley Bryan faces ban by PGA Tour ahead of LIV-backed event
Wesley Bryan faces ban by PGA Tour ahead of LIV-backed event 

The PGA Tour banned Wesley Bryan from participating in “The Duels: Miami,” a LIV Golf-backed event.

However, Tour officials have not officially given any statement, while Bryan told the golf website Monday Q that he wasn't informed how long the ban would last, and indicated he would follow the tour's appeals process.

Bryan is attending but not competing this week in the PGA Tour's Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

According to multiple sources, Bryan was placed on probation the day after The Duels: Miami was announced in March.

The event featured six LIV golfers teaming up with six YouTube creators for a nine-hole scramble.

A Monday Q report claimed that all of the creators were informed through a third party there could be disciplinary action from the PGA Tour, while only Wesley Bryan was suspended, per the report, on the day after The Duels went live on Horvat's channel.

On answering if he regretted playing in The Duels: Miami, Bryan stated, "No, I don't have regrets. That video is one of the most powerful videos in YouTube golf.

"We are going to continue to support Grant and grow the game through YouTube."

"For the last eight or nine years, the opportunities have been amazing. I am extremely grateful to the Tour for that. I don't want this to be the end of my professional golf career," Bryan added.

The 35-year-old golfer has made 68 cuts in 134 career PGA Tour events, with five top-five finishes and nine top-10 finishes.

Eli Lilly unveils new pill that lowers blood sugar, weight for Type 2 diabetics

Eli Lilly unveils new pill that lowers blood sugar, weight for Type 2 diabetics
WhatsApp to launch voice message transcription settings for iOS: Report

WhatsApp to launch voice message transcription settings for iOS: Report
Danish Royal Family shares peeks into Queen Margrethe’s 85th birthday bash

Danish Royal Family shares peeks into Queen Margrethe’s 85th birthday bash
Google's online Ad monopoly deemed 'unlawful' in major US court ruling

Google's online Ad monopoly deemed 'unlawful' in major US court ruling
Fortnite to include WWE superstars’ skins for WrestleMania: Report
Fortnite to include WWE superstars’ skins for WrestleMania: Report
Ubisoft to launch battle royale game inspired by Apex Legends: Report
Ubisoft to launch battle royale game inspired by Apex Legends: Report
Rafael Nadal to receive special tribute at French Open for legendary achievements
Rafael Nadal to receive special tribute at French Open for legendary achievements
Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool captain signs major contract extension
Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool captain signs major contract extension
Cristiano Ronaldo makes major ‘life’ announcement: ‘Step into my world’
Cristiano Ronaldo makes major ‘life’ announcement: ‘Step into my world’
Neymar breaks down into tears after Santos latest injury setback
Neymar breaks down into tears after Santos latest injury setback
Serena Williams breaks silence on ignoring Taylor Swift at Super Bowl
Serena Williams breaks silence on ignoring Taylor Swift at Super Bowl
Major League Fishing tragedy: Multi-boat collision leaves ‘at least one dead’
Major League Fishing tragedy: Multi-boat collision leaves ‘at least one dead’
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi to unite for Carlos Tevez's farewell game?
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi to unite for Carlos Tevez's farewell game?
Rieko Ioane confirms to join Leinster Rugby from Auckland Blues
Rieko Ioane confirms to join Leinster Rugby from Auckland Blues
Harriet Dart publicly apologises to Lois Boisson for ‘deodorant’ comment
Harriet Dart publicly apologises to Lois Boisson for ‘deodorant’ comment
RuneScape: Dragonwilds early access release on Steam
RuneScape: Dragonwilds early access release on Steam