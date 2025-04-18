Justin Bieber’s PDA with Sexyy Red raises eyebrows over Hailey relationship

Justin Bieber surprised fans by kissing rapper Sexyy Red in a playful moment that quickly went viral.
The Peaches crooner turned to his Instagram account on Thursday to share a clip, celebrating rapper U My Everything singer’s 27th birthday with a kiss on the cheek.
In a shared video, Bieber could be seen kissing and embracing Sexxy Red.
He smiled brightly while parting from Sexyy Red, who brushed off the flirty exchange with a laugh.
Soon after, the Yummy singer posted a video, fans swiftly flocked to the comment section to express their reaction on seeing Bieber, smiling with the Bow Bow Bow singer
“Why does he look happier with her than with Hailey,” one person commented.
“I forgot he could smile,” another added, while a third noted, “Happiest I’ve seen you in a minute.”
Some fans defended Hailey, noting, “When you get married (sic) its not always rainbows and butterflies (sic) god forbid the guy has fun every now and then.”
However, Some Bieber’s slammed the critics with a bold response, claiming the supposed drama between the Rhode founder and the Baby singer was just imaginary.
Notably, the video came after Justin Bieber made multiple outings in Los Angeles with his wife Hailey, where he tends to appear stoic.
On Tuesday, the couple appeared irritated while entering and leaving Alba restaurant in West Hollywood.