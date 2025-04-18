Gio Lopez, former South Alabama Jaguars star makes it to North Carolina

Gio Lopez, a former South Alabama quarterback and one of the top passers in the spring transfer portal, has decided to join North Carolina.

On Thursday, April 17, the North Carolina Tar Heels, with its first major transfer portal addition under new coach Bill Belichick, confirmed that they are signing the former Jaguar ahead of 2025 season.

As per the sources, Lopez will be joining the Tar Heels on a two-year contract, worth $4 million.

The quarterback was eligible for the transfer portal earlier this week after he completed spring camp with South Alabama.

North Carolina began the contract talk in March and signed the deal with the quarterback on Thursday.

Additionally, Lopez played in 11 games as a sophomore in 2024, and averaged over eight yards an attempt and threw for 233 yards per game.

Following the news of him entering the transfer portal, Lopez became a strong candidate for several teams, who were looking for a powerful quarterback, however, North Carolina won the race.

The Tar Heel have been struggling with no solid quarterback after Max Johnson's injury in the 2024 season opening game against Minnesota.

Due to a significant leg injury, Johnson was ruled out of the season, and as per reports he is in rehab and is set to return to the Tar Heels in 2025, and will be competing with Gio Lopez to be the team's starter.

