Sydney Sweeney spotted singing sad song amid Jonathan Davino split  

Sydney Sweeney was recently spotted singing a heartbreak song during a candid karaoke session in Florida, months after calling off her wedding with ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino.
On Wednesday, April 16, the Euphoria star spent quality time alongside her close pals at the Backyard Bar, where she photographed singing popular singer, Adele’s song, Someone Like You, which she released in 2011.
As per the footage obtained by TMZ, Sydney is seen singing the lyrics, "Never mind I’ll find someone like you. I wish nothing but the best for you" in the club.
At one point she cheekily warned the DJ to not "get tired of" her as she planned to be onstage “forever.”
During the outing, the actress wore a blue jeans and white top which she paired with matching heels.
This sighting of Sydney came months after a report suggested that she had called off her wedding with her now-former partner, Jonathan.
At the time, an insider revealed to People that the couple, who began dating in 2018 and got engaged in 2022, had been living separately after dealing with a rocky relationship for a long time.
The tipster continued, "She's exactly where she wants to be. Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She's all about working right now and very excited about all her projects."
As of now, neither Sydney Sweeney nor Jonathan Davino have confirmed these ongoing breakup speculations.