Ryan Gosling teams up with Shawn Levy for his new film 'Starfighter' 

Ryan Gosling has joined forces with popular filmmaker, Shawn Levy, for his upcoming new film, Starfighter.
On Thursday, April 17, the 56-year-old Canadian filmmaker and actor confirmed the actor’s role in his new movie.
During the Star Wars universe celebration event that took place in Tokyo, Levy confirmed that Gosling officially joined the Star Wars universe.
The 21 Laps Entertainment founder told the crowd, "I had heard at one point that my movie was going to star Ryan Gosling, and, believe me, that would be a dream come true for me."
"So today, I just wanted to tell you here in this room that that rumor is 100% true," Levy added.
He later called Gosling on stage alongside him to announce that their forthcoming project, Star Wars: Starfighter, is scheduled to be released in theatres on May 28, 2027.
Speaking about his personal interest in the George Lucas series, the actor shared that his mother still had a photo of a Star Wars-themed bedsheet, which he used in his early childhood.
"She still has them, obviously, naturally, she thought that it might be something that the fans would appreciate, but I suspect that she just sort of wants to justify years of hoarding," Gosling added.
As of now, Shawn Levy has disclosed the details of Ryan Gosling’s character in the upcoming Star Wars film, Starfighter.