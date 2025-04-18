Ryan Gosling teams up with Shawn Levy for his new film 'Starfighter'

Shawn Levy confirmed Ryan Gosling's lead role in his upcoming Star Wars movie 'Starfighter'

Ryan Gosling teams up with Shawn Levy for his new film Starfighter
Ryan Gosling teams up with Shawn Levy for his new film 'Starfighter' 

Ryan Gosling has joined forces with popular filmmaker, Shawn Levy, for his upcoming new film, Starfighter.

On Thursday, April 17, the 56-year-old Canadian filmmaker and actor confirmed the actor’s role in his new movie.

During the Star Wars universe celebration event that took place in Tokyo, Levy confirmed that Gosling officially joined the Star Wars universe.

The 21 Laps Entertainment founder told the crowd, "I had heard at one point that my movie was going to star Ryan Gosling, and, believe me, that would be a dream come true for me."

"So today, I just wanted to tell you here in this room that that rumor is 100% true," Levy added.

He later called Gosling on stage alongside him to announce that their forthcoming project, Star Wars: Starfighter, is scheduled to be released in theatres on May 28, 2027.

Speaking about his personal interest in the George Lucas series, the actor shared that his mother still had a photo of a Star Wars-themed bedsheet, which he used in his early childhood.

"She still has them, obviously, naturally, she thought that it might be something that the fans would appreciate, but I suspect that she just sort of wants to justify years of hoarding," Gosling added.

As of now, Shawn Levy has disclosed the details of Ryan Gosling’s character in the upcoming Star Wars film, Starfighter

Ryan Gosling teams up with Shawn Levy for his new film 'Starfighter'

Ryan Gosling teams up with Shawn Levy for his new film 'Starfighter'
Aditi Rao Hydari pens sweet wish for husband Siddharth on his 46th birthday

Aditi Rao Hydari pens sweet wish for husband Siddharth on his 46th birthday
Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt moment with daughter Bella on her third birthday

Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt moment with daughter Bella on her third birthday
Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott share first public kiss amid blooming romance

Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott share first public kiss amid blooming romance
Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott share first public kiss amid blooming romance
Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott share first public kiss amid blooming romance
Sydney Sweeney spotted singing sad song amid Jonathan Davino split
Sydney Sweeney spotted singing sad song amid Jonathan Davino split
Kris Jenner gushes over ‘precious’ daughter Kourtney on her 46th birthday
Kris Jenner gushes over ‘precious’ daughter Kourtney on her 46th birthday
Sean 'Diddy' Combs to plead 'not guilty' in upcoming May trial?
Sean 'Diddy' Combs to plead 'not guilty' in upcoming May trial?
Julia Garner cast as Shalla-Bal to join Silver Surfer in 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'
Julia Garner cast as Shalla-Bal to join Silver Surfer in 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'
Lana Del Rey wows fans with her new soulful rendition from 'Henry, Come On'
Lana Del Rey wows fans with her new soulful rendition from 'Henry, Come On'
Ed Sheeran reveals creative journey behind ‘Azizam’ music video after release
Ed Sheeran reveals creative journey behind ‘Azizam’ music video after release
Katy Perry drops exciting update about her upcoming 'The Lifetimes Tour'
Katy Perry drops exciting update about her upcoming 'The Lifetimes Tour'
David Schwimmer pens sweet note for Holocaust survivor Elizabeth Wilf
David Schwimmer pens sweet note for Holocaust survivor Elizabeth Wilf
Brooklyn Beckham snubs Victoria on her 51st birthday
Brooklyn Beckham snubs Victoria on her 51st birthday
BTS Jin set to embark on his first-ever solo world tour
BTS Jin set to embark on his first-ever solo world tour
Blake Lively faces backlash over ‘disgusting’ inclusion on TIME’s most influential list
Blake Lively faces backlash over ‘disgusting’ inclusion on TIME’s most influential list