Post Malone receives early win in custody battle for his daughter

Post Malone has marked a major win in the custody fight of his two-year-old daughter.
As reported by Page Six, new court documents revealed that the Rockstar singer filed his own custody documents in Salt Lake, Utah on Monday, April 14, two days before his ex-fiancée Park 'Jamie' Hee-sung filed her petition in LA.
Since Malone filed the petition first, the case will be handled in Utah, where it's going to cost him way less, as California allows higher child support.
According to the sources the reason he filed in Utah was because it's where he and Park were originally splitting 50-50 custody of their daughter.
Furthermore, Park moved to California after her and the 29-year-old singer parted way at the end of 2024.
The insiders revealed that her move was to established residency in California so she can file for custody in LA for financial reasons.
Moreover, the identity of Malone's ex was revealed on Friday after reports surfaced that she petitioned the LA Superior Court this week for full custody of their daughter.
Park's court documents have not revealed their daughter name, however her birth-date was noted on May 26, 2022.
Post Malone has embarked on new romance as he has been dating Christy Lee, a Parsons School of Design student since March 2025 and was spotted on a shopping date earlier this month in Paris.