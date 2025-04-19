Post Malone receives early win in custody battle for his daughter

Post Malone and ex-fiancée Park Hee-sung have engaged in custody fight over their two-year-old daughter

Post Malone receives early win in custody battle for his daughter
Post Malone receives early win in custody battle for his daughter

Post Malone has marked a major win in the custody fight of his two-year-old daughter.

As reported by Page Six, new court documents revealed that the Rockstar singer filed his own custody documents in Salt Lake, Utah on Monday, April 14, two days before his ex-fiancée Park 'Jamie' Hee-sung filed her petition in LA.

Since Malone filed the petition first, the case will be handled in Utah, where it's going to cost him way less, as California allows higher child support.

According to the sources the reason he filed in Utah was because it's where he and Park were originally splitting 50-50 custody of their daughter.

Furthermore, Park moved to California after her and the 29-year-old singer parted way at the end of 2024.

The insiders revealed that her move was to established residency in California so she can file for custody in LA for financial reasons.

Moreover, the identity of Malone's ex was revealed on Friday after reports surfaced that she petitioned the LA Superior Court this week for full custody of their daughter.

Park's court documents have not revealed their daughter name, however her birth-date was noted on May 26, 2022.

Post Malone has embarked on new romance as he has been dating Christy Lee, a Parsons School of Design student since March 2025 and was spotted on a shopping date earlier this month in Paris.

Ryan Coogler confirms talks with Gillian Anderson for ‘X-Files’ reboot

Ryan Coogler confirms talks with Gillian Anderson for ‘X-Files’ reboot
UK weather: Soaring temperatures to hit 22°C after Easter holiday

UK weather: Soaring temperatures to hit 22°C after Easter holiday
Bluesky to launch a new verification system: Report

Bluesky to launch a new verification system: Report
Hugh Jackman takes playful jab at Ryan Reynolds during live show

Hugh Jackman takes playful jab at Ryan Reynolds during live show
'Emily in Paris' season 5 unveils major cast changes ahead of filming
'Emily in Paris' season 5 unveils major cast changes ahead of filming
Lana Del Rey shares emotional story behind her new song ‘Bluebird’
Lana Del Rey shares emotional story behind her new song ‘Bluebird’
Ryan Coogler confirms talks with Gillian Anderson for ‘X-Files’ reboot
Ryan Coogler confirms talks with Gillian Anderson for ‘X-Files’ reboot
Hugh Jackman takes playful jab at Ryan Reynolds during live show
Hugh Jackman takes playful jab at Ryan Reynolds during live show
Kanye West, Bianca Censori hit shocking twist amid split rumors
Kanye West, Bianca Censori hit shocking twist amid split rumors
Khloé Kardashian celebrates Kourtney’s 46th birthday with adorable tribute
Khloé Kardashian celebrates Kourtney’s 46th birthday with adorable tribute
Jennifer Aniston shares surprising solution to her ‘extreme’ fear
Jennifer Aniston shares surprising solution to her ‘extreme’ fear
'9-1-1' star reacts to Bobby Nash shocking death: 'I was sobbing'
'9-1-1' star reacts to Bobby Nash shocking death: 'I was sobbing'
Ben Affleck addresses growing flight of productions from Hollywood
Ben Affleck addresses growing flight of productions from Hollywood
Martha Stewart takes brutal aim at Katy Perry after space mission
Martha Stewart takes brutal aim at Katy Perry after space mission
Olivia Munn opens up on hilarious parenting style as she embraces motherhood
Olivia Munn opens up on hilarious parenting style as she embraces motherhood
Reese Witherspoon pays birthday tribute to her close pal America Ferrera
Reese Witherspoon pays birthday tribute to her close pal America Ferrera