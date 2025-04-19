Nebraska plane crash tragedy: Three dead in fatal incident

A small plane crashed in eastern Nebraska, USA on Friday night, April 18.
The plane was flying along the Platte River and crashed into the water south of Fremont at 8:15pm local time.
As per multiple reports, this tragedy has claimed the lives of three people on board and their bodies were recovered.
However, the identities of the victims have not been released yet.
The investigation into the crash will be managed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).
The recent plane crash is part of a series of aviation accidents that have occurred in various locations in recent months.
One of these accidents involved collision between an American Airlines passenger plane and an Army Black Hawk helicopter in Washington, DC, in January.
This crash resulted in 67 deaths, including three soldiers on the helicopter.
The aircraft plunged into the freezing Potomac River and this incident was the deadliest aviation accident in the US since the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
The incident follows a small aircraft crashed on a car near the airport in Boca Raton, Florida on Friday morning which claimed three lives.
The small plane crash occurred just one day after a tragic helicopter crash in the Hudson River, near New York City which resulted in the deaths of six people including three children and their parents.