Cynthia Erivo recalls heartfelt memory from Oscar-winning film 'Wicked'

The 'Harriet' star was last appeared in musical-fantasy film 'Wicked' in November last year

Cynthia Erivo recounted heartfelt behind-the-scene memory during the shoot days of her Oscar-winning movie, Wicked.

The 38-year-old British actress attended the Canva Create event at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 10, where she told the crowd about her feelings when she first time shaved her head for the musical-fantasy film. 

"I remember feeling so open and vulnerable when there was nothing there. I saw my face in the mirror with no hair at all. I thought I’d like that," Cynthia stated.

She continued, "I like how open that is, I like how much of a black canvas it is, and I like that there's nothing but my eyes, I felt more in my body in myself."

The 38-year-old actress shared how she progressed into a shorter look leading up to her role in the movie. 

Cynthia additionally noted that she used to get her hair braided in different colors. 

"To this day there was one hair salad. I’m gonna get white and red braids. You couldn’t tell me that it wasn’t the best hairstyle I had ever done," The Outsider actress added.

For those unaware, Cynthia Erivo portrayed the role of Elphaba alongside Ariana Grande who portrayed the character of Glinda in Wicked.

Jon M. Chu's directorial movie was released on November 22, 2024. The second installment of the film will be released on November 21, 2025. 

