Lyrid meteor shower 2025 to illuminate skies soon: When to watch?

The highly anticipated Lyrid meteor shower is expected to illuminate the skies soon, offering a stunning visual treat to all the skygazers.
Lyrids radiate from the Lyra constellations. These meteor showers can be seen with the naked eye, without using a telescope. These Lyrids will amaze skywatchers with bursts of up to 100 meteors per hour.
What is Lyrid Meteor Shower?
Lyrids are caused by the debris from Comet. The shooting star effect is created by the particles hitting the atmosphere at an expedited speed during the passing of Earth via the trail of dust left by the comet, as reported by Space.com
When to watch the Lyrid meteor shower?
The Lyrid meteor shower is active from April 15-29, but the best show will be observed in the early morning of April 22.
The stunning meteor shower will peak between 3:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. Sky observers need to adjust their eyes to the dark for half an hour, and try to use red light for night vision.
The waning moon will not be visible until after 3:30 a.m. local time. It will appear around 15 to 20 metres under a dark sky.
Lyrids are popular for their rare incredible outburst, therefore, it is worth anticipating to catch their glimpse in the sky.