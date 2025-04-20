Queen Margrethe outshines King Frederik, Queen Mary in major poll

  April 20, 2025

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe steals spotlight from King Frederik and Queen Mary with major accomplishment

Queen Margrethe is still the most cherished Danish Royal despite abdicating the throne!

In its recent article, Daily Mail reported that a new opinion poll, which was conducted by Danish broadcaster DR to determine the popularity of the Danish Royals, showed that Margrethe II of Denmark is more “popular” than her son and daughter-in-law, Frederik and Mary.

According to the survey, the Royal Couple received an 85 percent approval rating among public, while Queen Margrethe outshined them with a score of 88 percent.

As per the outlet, the poll results show that the former queen is still cherished by her people, even after abdicating the throne last year.

Moreover, she still continues to play her role as a towering figure in Denmark’s history by participating in key duties.

Queen Margrethe concluded her 52-year-reign by announcing her decision to step down as the Queen of Denmark in January 2024.

During the historic moment, which was an unprecedented move in modern Danish history, Margrethe rose from her seat, turned to then-Prince Frederik, and invited him to take her place.

“God save the King,” she proclaimed before making her way out of the room.

Shortly after Queen Margrethe’s big move, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen officially declared Frederik as the new king of the country, stating, “Long live his majesty, King Frederik the 10th.”

Queen Margrethe reigned as the Queen of Denmark from January 14, 1972, until her abdication on January 14, 2024.

